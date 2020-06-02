Metro Street Crimes makes two arrests related to weekend riot

Two people are in custody following this past weekend riots in downtown Fargo.

Metro Street Crimes Unit and Fargo Police Detectives have been working to identify more than a dozen individuals.

21-year-old Abdimanan Bana Habib was arrested for Arming Rioters.

Habib is currently in the Clay County Jail waiting for extradition.

A juvenile was also arrested for Felony Criminal Mischief and is in the Juvenile Detention Center.

Fargo Police is also asking for the public's help identifying 18 additional individuals who are people of interest regarding criminal activity.

If you know them or know where they are you are encouraged to text a tip to 701-730-8888 or call our tip line at 701-241-5777.