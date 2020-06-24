Metro COG renaming proposed greenway after learning Agassiz has racist ties

The Fargo-Moorhead Metropolitan Council of Government is working to rename a proposed greenway along the Red River after the council learned the man it was originally going to be named after, wrote about white supremacy and scientific racism.

The area was going to be called the Agassiz Greenway, after geologist and glaciologist Louis Agassiz. The glacial Lake Agassiz and multiple organizations and businesses around town already are named after him and his contributions to science.

However, the Metro COG learned Agassiz was a proponent of scientific racism and wrote about white supremacy in the 1800's.

The group says it wants to create a space that is open and safe to everyone, so they are renaming the plan.

No new name has been announced.