How families are staying sane at home

The pandemic has caused many schools, sports and events to be canceled, and it's leaving children at home with nothing to do. Families in the metro say they're "embracing the change" with fun and educational activities to pass the time.

Whether it means going for a walk or chalking it up to sidewalk art, many families like Lindsey Hafs from Bemidji are pedaling forward, bringing waves to the living room.

"Just trying to stay active and do lots of activities. We did the whole virtual bike ride thing," said Bemidji mother, Lindsey Hafs. "So I just got onto youtube and typed in a virtual bike ride, and it came up for options like Hawaii, Santa Monica, all kinds of places."

Hafs says her family has done a lot of coloring and spending time outside.

"I try to think of anything possible," said Amy Sandy, West Fargo mother. "From getting up, doing our routine, doing his schoolwork, he listens to his announcements from his principal; then we get into his math and spelling. Play a little floor hockey in the house; we play basketball the three of us, we have a little basketball net in our house."

Or have you ever been interested in space? NASA released some fun activities for kids and families.

Other families said they're teaching their kids essential life skills like how to write checks and balance checkbooks. Others are learning about paleontology on YouTube.

If you need another way to kill time, you can spend some time with Chief Meteorologist Hutch Johnson twice a week on Facebook Live.