What do we tell our children?

Many in the Valley are uneasy after chaos broke out in downtown Fargo. Last weekend, protesters marched the metro for George Floyd, but by night, rioters took over the city.

"It was peaceful, and then it just kind of turned violent, and it's kind of devastating actually," said Drew Becker from Fargo.

Some people in the metro say they feel safe, but not as safe.

"It doesn't surprise me I get all of the frustration right now that's going on in the world," said Rachel Fahey from Fargo. "There's pretty unfair acts that we've seen. That was a really hard thing to watch and hear about and see all over social media.

Several people are messaging us, saying they still feel uneasy.

"It's so close to home that you don't really expect it to happen," said Becker.

"Help them learn about historically racial inequalities and racial tensions and how different groups of people are treated," said Julie Steiner, Mental Health Therapist with Pediatric Partners Neurobehavioral Health.

From the weight of Kobe Bryant, COVID-19 and now George Floyd...

Mental Health Therapist Julie Steiner says now is a good time to check in with your kids.

"Kids, when they're observing, and listening, and hearing adults talk about and seeing things in the media and seeing things happening around town, they may have a lot of different feelings and responses to that," said Steiner. "What's going to be helpful is, first of all, reassuring them of probably their safety and the kids of their safety."

Adding it's important to have open conservation about what's going on. So they don't feel like they're in this alone.

If you think your son or daughter may need to talk to someone, you can learn more here: https://www.pediatricpartnersclinic.com/ or call them at 888-875-5262