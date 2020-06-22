Memorial walkway in honor of Wahpeton man

“He is a great guy and always supportive of everybody and was literally a friend to anyone that he met,” said Connor Tschakert of his friend Tyler Wohlers.

Tyler Wohler's family and friends keep those memories. On July 6th, 2019, Tyler and his friends were walking home along Highway 78 in Ottertail.

“That whole area gets utilized a lot with just hundreds of people out there that are walking back to cabins, walking back to cars,” said Tschakert.

In the early hours of the morning, Tyler was struck by a car.

After suffering the loss of Tyler, his friends have decided to take action to honor him, while making sure no one else suffers through a similar tragedy. Wolher’s Walkway will do just that.

Plans are in place for a walking path along Highway 78 where Tyler was killed.

“To make sure this doesn't happen again with anyone else,” said Tschakert.

“So nothing like that ever has to happen again no matter what it is that you're doing,” added Lexi Johansen, another one of Tyler's good friends.

The walking path will include the intersection of Highway 78 and 108. It’s already been approved by the city and the Department of Transportation, but the group needs $75,000 to make this a reality.

“Getting to see it, people use it, and using it ourselves will be...indescribable,” said Johansen.

A walkway to keep those using the highway safe and Tyler’s memory alive.

Police are still searching for the driver of the car that killed Tyler and ask anyone with information about the case to come forward.

To learn more about Tyler Wohlers and donate, click here.