Memorial growing outside Grand Forks Police Department

A memorial is growing outside the Grand Forks Police Department.

A Valley News Live reporter was outside the building when a woman stopped by to place flowers and flags on the steps of the law enforcement center.

We are still waiting to hear the name of the Grand Forks Police Officer who was killed Wednesday afternoon.

The officer died and a woman were killed as law officers attempted to serve eviction papers on a man at 2627 South 17th Street.

Police said gunfire broke out as two Grand Forks County sheriff’s deputies and two city police officers tried to serve the papers.

Police said the man to be evicted, 41-year-old Salamah Pendleton, opened fire.

Pendleton survived.

A deputy was also wounded and was in stable condition.