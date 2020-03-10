Mediation continues between St. Paul teachers, district

Officials with St. Paul Public Schools and the union representing its teachers are continuing to negotiate in hopes of averting a strike planned for Tuesday.

Monday marked the sixth straight day of negotiations between district officials and the St. Paul Federation of Educators. The union says there has been no significant movement on bigger contract issues, including additional resources for mental health needs and special education.

On Monday, district officials asked that the negotiations go to arbitration to avoid a strike.

But the union is not interested in that. Talks will continue into the night, with picketing scheduled to start Tuesday if no agreement is reached.