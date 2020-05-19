McQuade Softball Tournament in Bismarck is canceled

For the first time in its history, the world’s largest charity softball tournament has been canceled.

The 45th Annual Sam McQuade Sr.-Budweiser Charity Softball Tournament staff talked it over and decided not to play amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It breaks my heart to cancel the tournament entirely for the first time since 1976, but after guidance from the state, health officials and local softball associations, this was really the only decision we could make,” said Shannon McQuade-Ely, Secretary/Treasurer for the McQuade Softball Board of Directors, and President of McQuade Distributing Co.

“This is more than a simple softball tournament, it takes a lot of people to run it and to serve the main mission, which is raising money for local charities. Without the gate of thousands of fans and spectators, we cannot serve our mission. Without the out-of-state help from teams, umpires and volunteers, this tournament cannot happen. We needed to take everyone’s health and safety into account and do our part to ensure that this pandemic slows going into fall.”

The tournament drew a record 464 teams in 15 divisions last year and raised $146,000 for local charities.

Since its inception, the tournament has raised more than $1.5 million.

The tournament was scheduled for June 26, 27 and 28.