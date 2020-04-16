McLeod woman making masks for military

It's a small look into the big world of mask making in the community.

A McLeod, North Dakota woman has a big order to fill for the men and women that protect our country.

But, she can't do it alone.

"I have always sewn western shirts and dresses, fun things like that," Sagvold says.

Sagvold spent the majority of her life needle and thread in hand.

"When this whole thing happened with COVID-19, naturally it gave me an excuse to sew," she says.

Deb and her family turned their home into a grand central sewing station to help those in need during the pandemic.

So far, they've shipped out over 700 masks.

Now they've got a big order to fill.

"We are 400 behind on the books right now, but we also have a big military order," she says. "That's our next big push, for the military."

The Sagvolds are making masks for 300 servicemen and women aboard the USS Arleigh Burke.

They're hoping to make two masks for each person.

"I feel it's an honor. I appreciate the military and all they sacrifice for us," she says. "It's a minimal sacrifice on my part and I'm excited to do it for them."

They're asking for help.

The Sagvolds haven't charged a dime for the masks, saying times are tough enough.

It's through donations they're able to pass out these Mama-Made masks to those on the front lines all over the world.

"We have years of recovery ahead of us," she says. "It's going to take compassion and it's going to take looking out for one another."