McLeod rancher struggles to sell products after having to quarantine

The coronavirus pandemic continues to plague local ranchers who are trying to get their products to the consumer.

For a McLeod woman who came into contact with a positive COVID-19 case, it's been especially challenging.

Five-hundred hens and cattle roam the Sagvold's farm in McLeod.

There's no shortage of food on this farm. It's just a matter of getting it to the plate.

"We don't have enough local processors to take that product to get it in the hands of the consumer," McLeod rancher Deb Sagvold says. "We are really limited. We have all this food here."

COVID-19 forced a backlog in the supply chain.

Now, it's an even bigger problem for the Sagvold's who had to quarantine after coming into contact with a person who had coronavirus.

"It was heartbreaking," she says. "We had built all this up. The hens were here."

The hens lay between 30 and 40 dozen eggs a day.

But they haven't been able to sell much since they decided not to leave home.

"All of our plans just got put on hold and we had to call the farmer's markets and back out on our deals with them," Sagvold says.

She says a lot of people came to the farm to buy eggs, but it's been tough.

"If that means waiting two weeks before we can really launch our business in public, then that's ethically what we need to do," she says.

They hope to sell at their first market on July 3.

Sagvold says it's about five dollars for a pound and a half of beef.

It's four dollars for a dozen free-range eggs or 10 dollars for three dozen.

Get in touch:

Sandhills Family Farm

6992 149th Ave SE

McLeod, ND 58057

701-640-2974 (text or call)

Just.rosy@hotmail.com