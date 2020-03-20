Mayville State University extends online instruction through end of semester

Mayville State University announced Friday remote instruction will continue through the spring semester in an effort to help limit the spread of Covid-19 and comply with guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control.

The university had originally planned for remote instruction for two weeks following spring break, however, “(r)apidly evolving developments with the coronavirus pandemic have initiated this re-evaluation and subsequent modification of the original plan,” the university said in a release.

The release also states the Mayville State University campus will remain open and facilities will continue to operate, while many faculty and staff are already working remotely.

