Mayor of Grand Forks Signs Emergency Order to temporarily modify delivery of alcohol

Mayor Michael R. Brown has signed an additional Emergency Order expanding on the Emergency Order he signed Tuesday, March 24th. This new order will temporarily modify the prohibition of the delivery of alcoholic beverages in Class 1, Class 3, Class 4, and Class 16 Beverage License.

“As the community develops new business models we still hold our businesses to high standards when it comes to alcohol sales.”, said Mayor Michael R. Brown. “We are all adapting and will continue to work together as we navigate how Covid-19 is impacting our social and economic future.”

Class 1, 3, 4 and 16 license holders shall be allowed to deliver sealed bottles or cans of wine or beer to those customers purchasing prepared food or meals from the licensed establishment for delivery. The delivery of sealed bottles or cans of wine or beer under this Order is limited to those customers purchasing prepared food or meals from the licensed establishment.

Delivery of sealed bottles or cans of wine and beer under this Order may occur only between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m. daily.

This Order does not permit the delivery of alcoholic beverages other than wine and beer. Proof of age and open container laws are not affected by the temporary policy change.