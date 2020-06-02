Mass testing event set for June 5th in Hope, ND

Steele County Public Health, in conjunction with Traill District Health Unit, Nelson-Griggs District Health Unit, Mayville State University and the North Dakota National Guard, will host an outdoor drive-up COVID-19 testing event in Hope on Friday, June 5, from 9 to 11 a.m. The event will take place in the parking lot of Hope-Page High School at 740 7th St. S.E. All members of the public are welcome to be tested from 9 to 11 a.m. or until testing supplies run out.

Steele County Public Health Director Courtney Tangen urges anyone to be tested, including those who are not experiencing symptoms or who are not aware of any contact with others who have tested positive.

“Most of the cases in our part of the state have been asymptomatic,” said Tangen. “While it’s of utmost importance for close contacts, first responders and health care workers to be tested, we are opening up testing to the general public, as well, to catch those asymptomatic cases as early as possible.”

Anyone wishing to be tested is encouraged to register online at https://testreg.nd.gov/ before the event. There is no charge, and insurance is not required or processed.

All persons who are tested will be notified of their results by phone within 2-4 days of testing – regardless of whether test results are positive or negative – so registrants are urged to provide their most convenient phone number.

Additional event details:

• Those participating in testing must be at least 12 years old, unless younger children are part of a family of close contacts.

• Proof of residency and employment are not required.

• The testing process takes approximately 15 minutes. Wait time in line maybe longer.

•Testing will be conducted using the oral swab as long as supplies last. If oral swabs run out, testers will switch to the nasal method.

