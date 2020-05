A mass COVID-19 testing event is scheduled for Grand Forks on Thursday, May 14.

It will be at the Alerus Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The testing is meant for those who have been in close contact with people who have tested positive, essential workers and first responders.

Grand Forks Public Health says the testing will be free and the goal is to test 500 people.

If anyone has any questions on this, they should call public health at 701-787-8100.