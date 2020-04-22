Mass testing event planned in Grand Forks

The North Dakota Department of Health and the City of Grand Forks will conduct another private COVID-19 testing event on Thursday, April 23, 2020.

This testing is for JR Simplot employees as well as anyone who had close contact with positive cases from LM Wind Power.

Those who had close contact have already been pre-identified by the North Dakota Department of Health.

While there are no reported cases of COVID-19 at JR Simplot, their large workforce provides an opportunity to determine the extent of community spread among people without symptoms.

The drive through testing event will be at the Alerus Center from Noon – 5 pm.

Only those who are contacted by Grand Forks Public Health, NDDoH, or JR Simplot should show up for testing.