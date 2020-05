Fargo Cass Public Health is canceling the mass testing for COVID-19 event scheduled for Monday, May 4.

The health agency says the testing is canceled because there is not enough supplies.

The event was supposed to happen from 1 p.m. to 5 :30 p.m. for anyone who wanted to get a test, but specifically for people who still have to go to work or may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Fargo Cass Public Health says it will let the public know of future testing events.