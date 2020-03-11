Infectious diseases official: mass panic is worse than the coronavirus

The words coronavirus and COVID-19 are leaving many Americans hiding in their houses waiting for disaster to strike. Many are blaming the media for seeing fewer people in airports, and toilet paper disappearing from shelves. One doctor is taking a different approach, saying "prevent, don't panic!"

"I think it's just kind of blow out of proportion," Hannah Steffens from Fargo.

Items like toilet paper have been flying off the shelves in the Valley.

"I don't know I feel like every few years they bring one around and they just kind of make it seem like it's going to be this huge thing and then it doesn't really turn out to be that much," said Steffens.

Many like Hannah Steffens and an infectious disease specialist at the University of Toronto are saying we have an opportunity to learn a great deal about health hygiene and limiting the spread of innumerable transmissible diseases in our society.

Dr. Abdu Sharkawy's viral post on Facebook says he's worried about the elderly and those in frail health. He's scared of masks being stolen from hospitals and clinics that are needed for front line healthcare providers who really need them.

"We've seen that our mask demand has increased quite a bit, and the only reason for that is people are either taking them unnecessarily or taking them home," said Dr. Avish Nagpal with Sanford Health.

Doctor Nagpal, with Sanford Health, says wearing a mask in public when you have no symptoms of the virus is not helping your case.

"We are in the middle of an outbreak, but, yes, we will see some cases here, most likely," said Dr. Nagpal. "But we have had some time to prepare for this, and I think we have some data and some scientific evidence on how to deal with this."

Now many are saying the new approach is facts, not fear, clean hands and open hearts.

Sanford Health recommends staying up to date with the CDC website, as more information about the virus comes out.