Mass COVID-19 testing event in Fargo tests more than 1,000 people

The North Dakota Department of Health and the National Guard teamed up Saturday to provide a mass COVID-19 testing event at the Fargodome.

This allowed anyone who is an essential worker, people who are symptomatic, or those who have come into contact with someone who has COVID-19 to get tested.

Cars filed into the Fargodome parking lot.

1,013 people were tested for the novel coronavirus.

This is the largest mass testing event in North Dakota so far.

“Were targeting different populations and identifying whether or not they have COVID or whether their exposure to COVID is indeed going to make them test positive,” said Sherry Adams, southwestern district health unit executive officer. “The hope, as the governor has been saying since day one, is to flatten that curve. The more we test the more we’ll know where COVID is.”

Adams says being able to diagnose people will help provide better surveillance of the disease. This data can then be used by experts to fight COVID-19.

“With the ultimate goal of getting North Dakota back to some normalcy and helping getting the economy open,” said Lt. Col. Patrick Flanagan of N.D. National Guard. “But also ensuring that we are identifying sick individuals in the community so that they can provide the right type of self-commitment to protect others so we are not spreading this illness to more vulnerable individuals.”

Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney says the test results will help determine the dynamic of our community and can be used to make decisions about how the city will be able to move forward.

“April 30th, theoretically, we’re going to open up bars and restaurants, and it’s gonna take this data and put it in a setting and see what it means,” Mahoney said. “Will it change that or will it mean a different dynamic for our community?”

Experts say these tests will provide insight into how the disease is impacting the Fargo area and allow officials to make educated decisions as they choose what happens next.

All of the tests administered were free of charge with no insurance needed.

People can expect their results in 24-72 hours.

