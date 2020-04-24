Mass COVID-19 Testing planned at Fargodome

The North Dakota Department of Health and the National Guard will be conducting COVID-19 Testing on Saturday April, 25th.

The testing will last from 10 AM to 5 PM in the Fargodome's West Parking Lot.

This round of testing is for anyone who has had close contact with those suffering from COVID-19, which were notified to come from 10 AM to noon.

Essential workers and symptomatic patients can get tested from noon to 5PM.

Those being tested must all be over the age of 12.