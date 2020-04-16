Masks everywhere make some feel safe, while others uneasy

It’s recommended by the CDC, but dozens of people wearing masks is still a sight some of us are getting used to.

“It was strange to see everyone wearing the masks and the gloves. You know, it’s like, ‘Is this really the reality that we’re in now?’” Larissa Gage of Lake Park, Minn., said.

While Gage says she feels it’s up to you if you want to wear a mask or not, she says she will be.

“I’m not worried for me, but the safety of everyone else. I would rather be safe than sorry and not take that chance for the safety of other people,” Gage said.

However, for Becky Gomm of Colfax, N.D., she says she feels it’s important everyone is masked up when in public.

“I don’t know who’s sick, who’s asymptomatic, who might be spreading something. So, I know that if I’m covered at least I’m not taking in any germs or whatever from other people. And I’m keeping the people around me safe,” Gomm said.

She adds she thinks it’s more vital to wear masks than it is to wear gloves, especially for retail workers.

“I’ve touched the stuff to get it off the shelf, he’s touching my stuff, or she’s touching my stuff, but they’ve also touched the 50 people that were ahead of me and the 50 people who are behind me,” she said.

Some say the amount of masks makes them uneasy, as before the pandemic covering your face sometimes meant you were up to no good. However, local police say they haven’t had any problems, and as a retail worker, Gage says she hasn’t either.

“We’re trying not to make that conclusion right away or make that assumption right away with everything going on. I don’t think that I’ve seen an issue with it at my work yet,” Gage said.

Adding while like everyone else she’s ready to return back to normal life, but for now will do her part to help her community.

The CDC urges you not to wear medical-grade masks, as medical protective gear must be reserved for health care officials. For directions on how to make your own masks at home: click here.

