Mask Drive in Moorhead

Calling all Minnesota crafters, sewers, and creatives!

Moorhead city leaders are looking for some talent behind the sewing machine.

Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan have launched a Homemade Mask Drive to support those working and living in congregate living facilities.

There is an effort underway in Moorhead!

On Saturday, April 25th from 10 am to 2 pm, people can drop off homemade masks at either Moorhead Fire Station:

• 111 12 St N

• 2413 20 St S

The Fire Department will then deliver the masks to local congregate living facilities for their employees and residents to wear.

All 775 fire departments in the State of Minnesota are participating in this Homemade Mask Drive.

