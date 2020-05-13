Markets subdued as investors eye risk of economies reopening

Global shares are mixed as investors worry about the downside of reopening the economy from coronavirus shutdowns too soon.

Stocks retreated Wednesday in Europe after a mixed performance in Asia. Wall Street futures are up slightly.

Investors are debating whether the lifting of lockdowns across U.S. states and the world will drive an economic rebound or just more coronavirus infections.

The top U.S. infectious diseases expert summed up the problem, telling Congress that if the country reopens too soon, “the consequences could be really serious.”