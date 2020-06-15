March honors Grand Forks officer killed in the line of duty

About 200 people marched from Bismarck to Mandan in honor of the Grand Forks police officer who was killed in the line of duty last month. Cody Holte died May 27 when he was shot while officers served eviction papers at an apartment in Grand Forks.

On Sunday, the crowd walked across the Liberty Memorial Bridge over the Missouri River that connects Bismarck and Mandan.

Law enforcement officers from local agencies and the North Dakota Highway Patrol accompanied the marchers.

Holte’s funeral was held June 2 in Grand Forks. The 29-year-old officer is survived by his wife and infant son.