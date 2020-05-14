Mapleton first graders honoring essential workers

Two local teachers are taking the time to spread kindness in the community during these unprecedented times.

With the help of their students, they're thanking those who continue to work each day on the front lines.

Rebecca Hoynen and Kaelyn Teigan are first-grade teachers at Mapleton Elementary.

They had just finished teaching their kids about different jobs in the world when they got the idea to do some good.

"Thank you essential workers," Teigan says. "I can't even imagine having to go into work each day, knowing all of the ups and downs and what we are hearing in the news."

With the help of families, they put together a video.

Passing the pen, giving a huge thank you to essential workers up and down the Valley.

"A huge staple in our classroom is kindness," Hoynen says. "Putting that all together, sending it out, just thanking all the essential workers in our community is what we wanted to do."

They're sending the clip to businesses and have shared it on the school's Facebook page.

Hoping to reach as many eyes as possible.

A simple gesture to brighten the days of the Valley's heroes.