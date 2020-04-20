Mankato robbery suspect dead after shootout with police

Mankato authorities say a robbery suspect is dead after he tried to escape in a raft and was killed in a shootout with police.

A clerk at a gas station tells the Mankato Free Press that a man carrying a bag that appeared to contain a gun took beverages and dried meat and walked out Saturday.

The man then crossed U.S. Highway 169 on foot and headed toward the Minnesota River. That's where police found the suspect in a raft.

According to the City of Mankato, the suspect fired several times at officers and police returned fire.

KEYC-TV reports the suspect died in the shooting, and his body was recovered from the river.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.