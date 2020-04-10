Mandan police who fought with man who died won't be charged

Mandan police say two officers did not use excessive force and won't be charged after a 36-year-old man died after fighting with the officers following a traffic stop in February.

Police stopped John Michael Prudente Jr. of Mandan on Feb. 8, but Prudente drove off.

When police caught up with Prudente, he started fighting with the officers and was handcuffed.

He became unresponsive and died at a hospital.

An autopsy found Prudente died of “excited delirium” as a result of methamphetamine use and underlying conditions, and there was no evidence of excessive use of force.

The Morton County State's Attorney's Office determined the officers did not commit a crime and won't be charged.

The two officers were on administrative leave but will return to full service.