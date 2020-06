Mandan police say the death of a man at a mobile home court may be a homicide.

Deputy Chief Lori Flaten says in a statement the police received a report at 3:33 a.m. Monday of a man lying on the sidewalk in a mobile home court.

Officers and ambulance personnel found a 53-year-old Mandan man who was dead. The cause of death is not known.

Flaten said the death is being investigated as “a possible homicide.”

No other details have been released.