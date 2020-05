A Mandan man was arrested Saturday after being accused of inappropriately touching a 9-year-old in December.

Mandan police say 28-year-old Maxwell Hultberg performed a sex act on a 9-year-old victim.

Officers say another 9-year-old victim said Hultberg told her he was going to touch her inappropriately, but didn’t.

Hultberg is charged with gross sexual imposition and corruption of minors.

His bond is set at $10,000.