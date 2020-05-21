Man wanted in high speed chase is arrested

The search is over for a 36 year old man, who led police on a high speed chase early Wednesday morning. Moorhead authorities say Jerimiah Ard was arrested in Otter Tail county Thursday.

Police say they initially tried stopping Ard for driving the wrong way in a south Moorhead neighborhood. Authorities say they called off the pursuit because of high speeds and Ard's driving behavior. No other details were released surrounding his arrest Thursday.