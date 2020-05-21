Man wanted in connection to ATM thefts in Eddy County

The Eddy County Sheriff's Department and multiple other law enforcement agencies are trying to track down a man in connection to an ATM theft.

The sheriff's office says the man, pictured above, stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the ATM at BankForward in New Rockford. He's also wanted for burglary at Bremer Bank in Carrington.

Both incidents happened in the 24-hour open lobbies in the early morning hours of Wednesday, May 20.

If you recognize the person pictured above or have any information, call authorities at 701-947-5515.