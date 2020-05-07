Man thrown from boat into MN lake after motor handle breaks

It was a scary situation for one boater when his motor handle broke, causing the boat to make a sudden turn and throwing the man into cold water.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says it happened on Lake Ida north of Alexandria on Wednesday, May 6.

Authorities say the 63-year-old man spent about 15 minutes in the cold water while another boater tried to pull him up.

Once the man was taken to shore, an ambulance checked him over and took him to the hospital for potential hypothermia.

The man was not wearing a life jacket during the incident.