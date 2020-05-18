Man taken by Life Flight to Fargo after motorcycle crash

One man suffered serious injuries after a crash north of Jamestown Monday.

Officials say around 6:30 p.m. the 19-year-old was traveling westbound on a gravel roadway five miles north of Jamestown towards a boat ramp.

The motorcycle entered the north ditch and struck an embankment causing the motorcycle and the man to go airborne.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the motorcycle came down in a grass area, and the man was ejected several yards away.

Officials say he was not wearing a helmet.

The 19-year-old was transported by Jamestown Ambulance to the Jamestown Regional Medical Center. He was later transported by Life Flight to Essentia Hospital in Fargo for treatment.

The crash is under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.