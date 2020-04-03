Man suffering serious injuries after assault in Hawley

Hawley Police say around 10:30pm on Thursday April 2nd, they responded to the 2300 block of Meadow Lane in Hawley for a call of suspicious activity. Police say the call involved someone who was ringing doorbells and knocking on doors.

Police say they made contact with a 50-year-old man who was the victim of an assault that happened in the same area. The man was taken to a Fargo hospital where he was treated and then later taken to the Clay County jail on charges of assault.

During the investigation, officers learned that another man, a 52-year-old from Moorhead was also assaulted inside the home and was taken to a Fargo hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Police say a 40-year-old woman from Bemidji was also arrested for DWI and assault and a 55-year-old man from Hawley was arrested for a Department of Corrections violation.

Police say this incident is still under investigation and that all parties in this case are known to each other.