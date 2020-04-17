Man spit on officers, claimed to have COVID-19 during domestic incident arrest, police say

A New Jersey man was charged with making terroristic threats after he intentionally spit on officers and told them he had the coronavirus following his arrest in a domestic violence incident, authorities said.

Anthony McKee, 31, of Camden, was in the rear of a police car Monday when he spat on two officers who attempted to speak to him through an open window, Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal and New Jersey State Police Superintendent Col. Patrick J. Callahan said in a joint statement.

McKee also spat on the vehicle and stated that he had the coronavirus and that the officers were going to get it, the statement said.

McKee was tested for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, at Cooper University Hospital, where he allegedly spat on another police officer, authorities said.