Man shot in Casselton

Authorities are responding to a call about a shooting in Casselton where a man was shot.

His wounds could be serious.

Authorities say he was shot in the chest at an address in the area of Third Street and Third Avenue North.

Air ambulance from Sanford is being sent out there to pick up the victim.

Authorities are on the scene and trying to make contact with everyone involved.

