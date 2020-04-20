Man says he can't access unemployment funds from Minnesota issued debit card

For Minnesotans who file for unemployment benefits and don’t have a bank account, the state issues them a debit card where their money will be deposited.

The debit card is a U.S. Bank Reliacard and Aaron Baldwin of Crookston said he can’t access his funds nor reach someone over the phone.

“I went to the ATM, checked my balance. It showed I had money in there, I tried to pull money off and it declined the transaction,” Baldwin said.

Baldwin, like the more than 20 million Americans who’ve filed for unemployment benefits in the past month, said he was let go from his job in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

When the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development requested for his banking information, Baldwin said he opted to use the Reliacard the state offered instead to deposit his unemployment checks.

He regrets that decision and said he hasn’t been able to access his funds since last Tuesday.

“The only thing I could think of is when I call the number and try to change my pin, I have to enter the three digit security code on the back of my card. And it tells me.. [the] three digits doesn't match what's on file,” Baldwin said.

He even tried transferring the money out of that account.

“It has to be transferred to another US Bank card. I can't transfer to my American Express card or my Walmart Green Dot card,” Baldwin said.

Media reports show other people in different parts of the country are experiencing issues with their ReliaCard.

A spokesman for Minnesota’s unemployment agency, which has an average wait time of about an hour, told Valley News Live that Baldwin, and others in his shoes, should call US Bank because they’ll waste their time if they go through the state.

We called the number in the back of the ReliaCard and received a busy tone until our fourth attempt, when we made it through an automated message.

Baldwin said it’s at this process where he gets stonewalled.

“I’ve been on hold for five to six hours at a time and the call will drop,” Baldwin said.

In the meantime, he said he’ll keep trying because it’s money he needs.

In a statement to Valley News Live, U.S. Bank said it apologizes for any inconvenience. It is working on adding more staff to its call centers and to help cardholders as quickly as possible.

Below is a copy of U.S. Bank’s statement.

ReliaCard is a reloadable prepaid debit card issued by U.S. Bank. It provides an electronic option for receiving government agency payments, including unemployment benefits. U.S. Bank has agreements with 18 states to issue unemployment benefits via the ReliaCard (if the receiver chooses a prepaid card method).

Our call centers are experiencing wait times that are longer than usual due to the sudden and unprecedented number of unemployment claims across the United States. We’re working quickly to address these issues and to assist customers as quickly as possible.

We are more than doubling the call center staff dedicated to serve these customers and we will continue to increase capacity into May.

We have enhanced our robust set of customer self-service options available via our automated call center, website, and mobile app.

We have also activated a separate call center to accept calls related to fraud inquiries.

Many common cardholder inquiries can be addressed online (including new card activation) at usbankreliacard.com or via the ReliaCard app. Customers can familiarize themselves with the features of the card and the mobile app on the ReliaCard website as well, in addition to setting up text and/or email alerts for important information such as deposit of funds, card mailing date and purchase activity. Cardholders can also start a dispute online or over the phone without waiting to speak to an agent. Nearly 90% of the time, there are self-service options available to cardholders to answer their questions without needing to dial in to speak with an agent.

We apologize for any inconvenience. We’re working to add more staff to the call centers and assist cardholders as quickly as possible.