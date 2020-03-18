Man pleads not guilty after 78-pound meth seizure

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) A 29-year-old Florida man has pleaded not guilty to a federal drug charge after authorities say he was travelling with 78 pounds of meth on a Montana highway.
Authorities say it was the largest amount of meth ever seized in a traffic stop in the state.
Nicholas James Imhoff was returned to custody after appearing Monday in federal court in Billings.
Authorities say he was travelling in a van rented in Las Vegas and the drugs were found under floor storage compartments in garbage bags.
Imhoff told a state trooper that he was headed to North Dakota for work.