Man partially buried in septic tank collapse

Firefighters rescued a man partially buried when a septic tank collapsed at a property south of Wimbledon.

Fire Chief Mark McClean says a company was attempting to empty the tank when the ground gave way Wednesday burying the man up to his thighs for more than an hour.

The man in his 60s was taken to the hospital in Valley City.

There’s no word on his condition.

KQDJ reports the cause of the collapse is under investigation. In addition to Wimbledon and Valley City firefighters, Barnes County sheriff’s deputies responded to the collapse.