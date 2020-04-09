Man missing after early morning fire near Hillsboro

The search is on for a man after an early morning fire and possibly his two-year-old daughter after an early morning fire destroyed their home near Hillsboro.

Authorities say after searching the rubble they were not able to locate any bodies.

The man who was living in the house that burned is Adam Gettel, 35.

Police say they have tried several times to contact him, but have been unsuccessful.

Hillsboro fire crews responded to the house fire, spotted by a Traill County Deputy on patrol just after 3 a.m.

The house is located 3 and-a-half miles east of Hillsboro.

Buxton Fire Department alongwith Halstad and Shelly Fire Departments from Minnesota also assisted.

The fire is still under investigation under investigation by the Traill County Sheriff's Department, the North Dakota Bureau Criminal Investigation, and the North Dakota State Fire Marshal's Office.

