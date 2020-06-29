Two men linked to separate incidents arrested at same complex

The Mahnomen County Sheriff's Office received a tip that a man linked to a shooting in Minneapolis was at the Riverland Apartments in Mahnomen.

Investigators were monitoring the apartments and saw 30-year-old Charles Ortley, of Minneapolis, get into a vehicle with two women.

The vehicle was observed from a distance by law enforcement until the vehicle drove onto an open part of Highway 59.

Law enforcement initiated a felony stop and shut down the highway.

Ortley was taken into custody without any issues.

While the apartments were being monitored, law enforcement also identified 18-year-old Ryan Pacheco of Pine River, Minnesota.

He is a suspect in a stabbing incident in Naytahwaush on June 20th.

A short time after Ortley was taken into custody, the investigators saw Pacheco and two other men get into a vehicle.

The vehicle was found by a patrol officer in Mahnomen and a traffic stop was made.

The vehicle drove of south on Highway 59 and a short chase started.

A controlled tire deflation device was used on Highway 59 near County Road 12.

It was successful in deflating one of the suspect vehicle tires.

The chase entered the city of Waubun and the suspect vehicle crashed on Railroad Street near the Waubun grain elevator.

Pacheco and the other two men started running from the car but were taken into custody within a short time.

The Mahnomen County Sheriff's Office, White Earth Police Department, and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension were involved in these incidents.