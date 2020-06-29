Advertisement

Two men linked to separate incidents arrested at same complex

(KY3)
Published: Jun. 29, 2020 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Mahnomen County Sheriff's Office received a tip that a man linked to a shooting in Minneapolis was at the Riverland Apartments in Mahnomen.

Investigators were monitoring the apartments and saw 30-year-old Charles Ortley, of Minneapolis, get into a vehicle with two women.

The vehicle was observed from a distance by law enforcement until the vehicle drove onto an open part of Highway 59.

Law enforcement initiated a felony stop and shut down the highway.

Ortley was taken into custody without any issues.

While the apartments were being monitored, law enforcement also identified 18-year-old Ryan Pacheco of Pine River, Minnesota.

He is a suspect in a stabbing incident in Naytahwaush on June 20th.

A short time after Ortley was taken into custody, the investigators saw Pacheco and two other men get into a vehicle.

The vehicle was found by a patrol officer in Mahnomen and a traffic stop was made.

The vehicle drove of south on Highway 59 and a short chase started.

A controlled tire deflation device was used on Highway 59 near County Road 12.

It was successful in deflating one of the suspect vehicle tires.

The chase entered the city of Waubun and the suspect vehicle crashed on Railroad Street near the Waubun grain elevator.

Pacheco and the other two men started running from the car but were taken into custody within a short time.

The Mahnomen County Sheriff's Office, White Earth Police Department, and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension were involved in these incidents.

Latest News

Valley News Live | News | Fargo, ND

Fargo man charged after pointing gun, throwing ex-girlfriend to ground, court documents say

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Bailey Hurley
19-year-old Skyler Goodman is charged with one count of felony terrorizing with a deadly weapon, as well as one misdemeanor count of domestic assault.

News

News - 38 new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota

Updated: 2 hours ago
recurring recording of Valley News Live at Noon on KX4

Valley News Live | News | Fargo, ND

38 new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota

Updated: 4 hours ago
25 people are currently in the hospital with the virus and 3,195 are listed as recovered.

Valley News Live | News | Fargo, ND

444 new COVID-19 cases in Minnesota

Updated: 4 hours ago
270 people are in the hospital with the virus and 136 of them are in the ICU.

Valley News Live | News | Fargo, ND

Cass County Authorities Will Hold a Press Conference Relating to the Horace Assault

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office, will hold a joint press conference to discuss the current status of the incident that took place this past weekend in Horace, ND.

Latest News

Valley News Live | News | Fargo, ND

UPDATE: Man dies after fight at Horace bar

Updated: 5 hours ago
31-year-old Marlin Klatt died from his injuries after an assault at Big Erv's Bar & Grill around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 28.

Valley News Live | News | Fargo, ND

Gloves translates sign language into speech

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
UCLA scientists have developed a glove that translates American Sign Language into speech in real-time.

Valley News Live | News | Fargo, ND

“Heavenly” birthday celebration delivers presents to sick kids

Updated: 6 hours ago
A "heavenly" birthday celebration gifted children battling serious illness a special treat.

Valley Today

Crews respond to crash during rush hour in Fargo

Updated: 7 hours ago
It happened on the I-94 westbound on-ramp from I-29 around 7:30 Tuesday morning.

Valley Today

7-year-old drowns at Cascade Lake Park in Rochester

Updated: 7 hours ago
The child was recovered from the lake and taken to St. Marys Hospital.

Regional

South Dakota ban on phone use while driving starts July 1

Updated: 8 hours ago
Drivers in South Dakota who use their cellphones can be pulled over and ticketed purely for that offense starting Wednesday.