Man linked to extremist group seeks release from jail

A Maryland man accused of joining a white supremacist group and discussing violence at a gun-rights rally in Virginia is seeking his pretrial release from federal custody.

In a court filing Wednesday, defense attorney Ned Smock asked a federal magistrate judge in Greenbelt, Maryland, to schedule a detention hearing for Brian Mark Lemley, who was indicted on gun-related charges.

Federal authorities say Lemley and two other men arrested by the FBI in January were members of a white supremacist organization called The Base.

Prosecutors say Lemley discussed “the planning of violence” at a gun rights rally in Richmond, Virginia, in January.