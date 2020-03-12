Man linked to extremist group seeks release from jail

FILE - Brian Mark Lemley Jr, right, and Patrik Mathews leave a store in Delaware where they purchased ammunition and paper shooting targets. In a court filing Wednesday, March 11, 2020, Lemley, accused of joining a white supremacist group and discussing violence at a gun rights rally in Virginia, is seeking his pretrial release from federal custody. (U.S. Attorney via AP, File)
Posted:

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — A Maryland man accused of joining a white supremacist group and discussing violence at a gun-rights rally in Virginia is seeking his pretrial release from federal custody.

In a court filing Wednesday, defense attorney Ned Smock asked a federal magistrate judge in Greenbelt, Maryland, to schedule a detention hearing for Brian Mark Lemley, who was indicted on gun-related charges.

Federal authorities say Lemley and two other men arrested by the FBI in January were members of a white supremacist organization called The Base.

Prosecutors say Lemley discussed “the planning of violence” at a gun rights rally in Richmond, Virginia, in January.

 