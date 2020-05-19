Man killed in shootout with Rapid City police had COVID-19

Authorities say a Rapid City man who died in a shootout with police last week was positive for COVID-19.

South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg said Monday that the Division of Criminal Investigation and the Rapid City Police Department confirmed that 30-year-old Anthony Angel was positive for the disease caused by the coronavirus. Ravnsborg says all police officers and DCI agents who were potentially exposed came back negative.

A Rapid City police officer shot Angel on Wednesday night after a routine traffic stop escalated into a shootout. Angel died the next day.

The officer who fired has not been identified and was placed on administrative leave. No officers were hurt.