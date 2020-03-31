Man found dead, suspect arrested for murder in Perham

One man is sitting in Otter Tail County jail after another man's body was found inside a home in Perham, MN.

Perham Police say they were called to the home around 10 p.m. on Monday, March 30 and found a man dead inside.

Officers then arrested 40-year-old Derek Sweere at the scene for 2nd degree murder.

The man's body is undergoing an autopsy to determine cause of death. His name will be released once the autopsy is done.

Investigators believe there is no threat to the public.

The Minnesota BCA, Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office, New York Mills and Perham Police Departments are all investigating.