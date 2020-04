The Kandiyohi County Sheriff is investigating the death of a man found in a ditch.

The man was found on Thursday, April 23 around 10:25 p.m. Authorities believe the 62-year-old man from Spicer, MN was turkey hunting.

The sheriff's department says it appears the man died of natural causes, but the case is still under investigation.

His name has not been released.

Sundberg, MN is northwest of Willmar.