Fargo police release the identity of the man found dead in the parking lot of NDSCS

UPDATE: According to a post on the Fargo Police Department's Facebook page the 84-year-old male found dead in the parking lot of North Dakota State College of Science has been identified as Wayne Blanchard.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Original: This morning the Fargo Police department found an elderly man dead in the parking lot of the North Dakota State College of Science.

According to the post from Fargo Police, they responded to the call a little after 7am, citing an unknown problem with an elderly man in his vehicle.

When they arrived on the 19th avenue campus, it was discovered that the man was dead.

At this time no foul play is suspected and police have not released the identity of the man they found.

Officers are continuing to investigate the scene.