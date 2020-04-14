Man found dead in GF home

The body of a man was found in Grand Forks inside a home, where there had been a fire. Few details were released by authorities just after ten on Tuesday night. They didn't say where it happened, only that they were called to do a welfare check on a man that had not see in some time.

They indicated that when they found the body, they also saw obvious fire damage to the interior of the home. Criminal investigators with Grand Forks police are working with the State Fire Marshal's office and Grand Forks Fire to determine what happened.