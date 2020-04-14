Man files federal lawsuit against Fargo Police for more than a million dollars

A man filed a federal lawsuit against the Fargo Police Department for more than a million dollars accusing them of violating his rights.

Dennis William Merritt of Fargo filed the suit on February 4.

According to court documents, Fargo police responded to possible drug activity on December 19, 2019 involving Merritt.

Officers allegedly found several needles in a car where Merritt was sitting in the passenger seat.

Police said Merritt refused to get out of the car, and at one point, Merritt held a knife to his neck threatening to cut his throat.

Merritt was taken into custody and reportedly dropped off by police to Essentia Hospital for an evaluation. Officers soon discovered he had five outstanding warrants from Clay County.

According to Merritt’s lawsuit, the situation took a turn for the worse at the hospital.

Police said Merritt reportedly refused to identify himself and Merritt claims in his federal suit that he was dragged out of a hospital bed and slammed twice against a patrol car.

The officers who responded dispute that in their report and claimed Merritt refused getting out the bed.

According to police, Merritt kicked one of the officers in the chest causing pain.

Merritt in his lawsuit alleged that he suffered injuries to his wrist and is suing the police department for damages totaling $1,066,816.

Those damages include future lost wages.

In a statement to Valley News Live, Fargo Police Chief David Todd said his department reviewed Merritt’s allegations but didn’t find anything to support his claims.

“Dennis Merritt was arrested for five outstanding felony warrants from Clay County and was also charged via our encounter with preventing arrest, assault on a police officer and false report to a law enforcement officer. We had a supervisor present throughout this encounter,” Chief Todd said.

Todd added, “ The Office of Professional Standards Sergeant and I determined this wouldn’t be investigated as a personnel complaint while the criminal complaint was going through the judicial process.”

Merritt remains in the Cass County Jail on several charges related to the December incident with police.