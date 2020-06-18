Man charged with distracted driving after head-on crash in Mapleton

A Fargo man has been charged with distracted and reckless driving after officials say he hit a semi-truck head on.

According to a release from North Dakota Highway Patrol, 27-year-old Dane Kastrinos was driving south on County Road 11 when he crossed the center line and collided head on with the semi.

The truck was being driven by 21-year-old Emily Peterson and was leaving the parking lot of Gordy’s Travel Plaza.

Neither Emily nor her passenger Adam Peterson were hurt in the crash.

Kastrinos was injured and was transported to a hospital in Fargo with non-life threatening injuries.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene because of extensive damage and Kastrinos was issued a citation for Distracted Driving and Reckless Driving.

NDHP did not elaborate on what led to that distracted driving charge.