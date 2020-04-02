Man faces felony charges after fire in West Fargo

Shortly before 4:00 pm on Wednesday, March 25th, West Fargo Police, along with West Fargo Fire responded to a garage fire at 108 C St.

When emergency crews got to the home, they say they found 44-year-old Marty Melvin Johann inside the burning garage. Officers say Johann threatened to shoot the officers if they came into the garage.

Officers were able to get inside the burning garage to get Johann out, who was then taken to the hospital.

Johann is facing a Class B felony of endangering by fire or explosion and a Class C felony of burglary.

There currently is a warrant out for Marty Melvin Johann's arrest.

